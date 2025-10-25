Poetry legend John Agard comes to Wainsgate Chapel for a night of Caribbean flavour and wordplay

One of Britain’s most celebrated poets is set to come to Calderdale this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Agard, will visit Wainsgate Chapel, Hebden Bridge, on Friday, October 31 for an evening of poetry, performance and conversation.

Most Popular

Joined by special guest Philip Nanton, the evening, produced in partnership with Renaissance One, promises a vibrant celebration of wordplay, culture and connection - a chance to experience Agard’s trademark blend of humour, wisdom and lyrical brilliance up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the performance, audiences can enjoy Caribbean-inspired food from 6.30pm, bringing a taste of warmth and island spice to the occasion.

John Agard.

Known for his charismatic readings and unforgettable voice, Agard has been a towering figure in British poetry for decades.

A winner of the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry and the BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award, his work has been studied by generations of GCSE students, making him one of the most recognisable and influential poets in the UK today.

Agard will be joined by Philip Nanton, a poet, spoken word artist and broadcaster originally from St Vincent and the Grenadines, now based in Barbados. Known for his rich storytelling and wry humour, Nanton has presented programmes for BBC Radio 3 and 4, and performed his work internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will conclude with a Q&A hosted by Melanie Abrahams, arts curator and Director of Renaissance One, offering audiences the chance to explore the poets’ insights into creativity, culture and the Caribbean diaspora.

For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk

Audiences are also invited to return the next morning for John Agard’s Windrush Child and Other Stories at 11.30am on Saturday, November 1, a companion event celebrating storytelling, heritage and the power of imagination.