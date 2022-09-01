Popular Calderdale bonfire to return with 'bumper' event
Elland Bonfire WILL take place this year.
The well-loved event will return for the first time since 2019 – and organisers are hoping for a “bumper” year.
It will take place at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland on Saturday, November 5.
Organisers Elland Round Table said they are hoping the event will be well-supported so they can raise funds for the charities it supports.
They are asking people to share what they would like to see at this year’s event on their Facebook page.
Uncertainty over coronavirus rates were among the reasons for cancelling last year’s bonfire.
When they announced the cancellation last year, Elland Round Table said exciting plans were already under way to make the event “bigger, brighter and far more interactive for all the family”.
For updates on how to buy tickets to the event and timings for fireworks and lighting the bonfire, keep an eye on Elland Round Table’s Facebook page.