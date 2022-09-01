Popular Calderdale bonfire to return with 'bumper' event

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-loved event will return for the first time since 2019 – and organisers are hoping for a “bumper” year.

It will take place at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland on Saturday, November 5.

Organisers Elland Round Table said they are hoping the event will be well-supported so they can raise funds for the charities it supports.

Elland Bonfire is back for 2022

They are asking people to share what they would like to see at this year’s event on their Facebook page.

Uncertainty over coronavirus rates were among the reasons for cancelling last year’s bonfire.

When they announced the cancellation last year, Elland Round Table said exciting plans were already under way to make the event “bigger, brighter and far more interactive for all the family”.