Popular Calderdale village social club with 'strong community feel' wins prestigious CAMRA award

Greetland Social Club, on Rochdale Road in Greetland, has been presented with Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA’s top club award – Club of the Year 2023.

Geoff Eagle, the local CAMRA branch’s clubs’ officer, said that of the 47 clubs in the branch area, Greetland Social Club had received consistently high scores throughout the year.

He also said Greetland Social Club has two rotating beers and has a has a strong community feel and sense of camaraderie.

Some of the Greetland Social Club team with their award

The club hosts several activities including bingo, darts, table tennis, snooker, pool, dominoes, cribbage and other card games.

A wide range of entertainment takes place in the function and events space, and the club organises trips and excursions to places and events.

For more information about Greetland Social club, email [email protected] or call 01422 372966.