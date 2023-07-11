News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Popular Calderdale village social club with 'strong community feel' wins prestigious CAMRA award

A Calderdale village social club has been praised for its camaraderie and strong community feel after winning a CAMRA award.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

Greetland Social Club, on Rochdale Road in Greetland, has been presented with Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA’s top club award – Club of the Year 2023.

Geoff Eagle, the local CAMRA branch’s clubs’ officer, said that of the 47 clubs in the branch area, Greetland Social Club had received consistently high scores throughout the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also said Greetland Social Club has two rotating beers and has a has a strong community feel and sense of camaraderie.

Some of the Greetland Social Club team with their awardSome of the Greetland Social Club team with their award
Some of the Greetland Social Club team with their award
Most Popular

    The club hosts several activities including bingo, darts, table tennis, snooker, pool, dominoes, cribbage and other card games.

    A wide range of entertainment takes place in the function and events space, and the club organises trips and excursions to places and events.

    For more information about Greetland Social club, email [email protected] or call 01422 372966.

    Read More
    Read more: Junior doctors' strike: Calderdale residents warned of long hospital ...
    The team from Greetland Social Club with their CAMRA awardThe team from Greetland Social Club with their CAMRA award
    The team from Greetland Social Club with their CAMRA award
    Related topics:Halifax