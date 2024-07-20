Popular new bungee workout comes to Halifax as town centre studio offers classes

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Popular new workout bungee fitness is coming to Halifax as a town centre studio starts offering classes.

WILD at Heart Dance and Aerial Fitness, located on South Parade, has introduced the exhilarating new workout to its repertoire.

Bungee fitness offers a fun, assisted workout that is low-impact on the joints.

WILD at Heart Dance and Aerial Fitness, located on South Parade, has introduced the exhilarating new workout to its repertoire.

The use of bungee cords attached to the ceiling allows for a range of movements including jumping, lunging, and handstand push-ups, making it an enjoyable and accessible workout for people of all fitness levels.

“It’s such an exciting activity and I’m so pleased to bring this idea to Halifax,” said Becky Lockwood, who opened the school.

“We begin with fitting your harness, then warm up using the bungee cords and start to trust in them.

"Trusting the cords to take your weight is a significant part of the workout.

"All our equipment is safety checked and meets the required standards, ensuring a secure environment for all participants.”

For more information visit bookwhen.com/wildpole

