Popular Swing Commanders to return for free show in Halifax

For several seasons capacity audiences at Square Chapel flocked to hear The Swing Commanders and their special blend of 1940s jive and swing.
Now the band is set to give a free two-hour concert at the Westgate shopping arcade on Saturday, July 16
Centre manager David Riley said "This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the Swing Commanders again in Halifax. The band is in great demand and we are lucky to find a place in their busy schedule.
"A great afternoon of live music and dancing is in store. "
The Swing Commanders concert starts at 2.30 pm on the Westgate stage.
To get the afternoon underway, the Halifax-based vocal group The Melody Belles will provide a 40s-themed curtain raiser of nostalgic songs starting at 12.30pm.