Scott Ritchie Productions will be running auditions for Rapunzel at Square Chapel Arts Centre on 25 September.

The search is on for a talented, enthusiastic, dynamic and committed team to form the acting company from the area.

Professional actors, singers and dancers wanted for Christmas show at Square Chapel Arts Centre

Strong singing, acting and movement skills are essential as all company members are required to multi-role throughout the production. The production will have an inclusive casting policy and welcome submissions from everyone, regardless of age, gender, race or disability.

The show will have a contemporary setting and feel, and will have an irreverent madcap tone, marrying pantomime with ensemble playing.

Producer Scott Ritchie said: “It’s so exciting to be holding audition for Rapunzel at Square Chapel.

"We hope to cast professional roles from Halifax and surrounding areas, creating a homegrown production that reflects the town’s diversity.”

