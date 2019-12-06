Project Local Santa Float will be visiting these streets ahead of Christmas

The Project Local Santa Float will be touring the streets of Brighouse and District, bringing seasonal joy to many children during the festive season.

The events, organised by the Rotary Club of Brighouse, will run from Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20 with a 6pm start each day.

These are the dates and locations of the Santa Float in the run up to Christmas:

December 16 - Bracken Road Area

December 17 - Hipperholme Area

December 18 - Lightcliffe and Bailiff Bridge Area

December 19 - Woodhouse Area

December 20 - Healey Wood Area

All money collected from the Santa Float will be donated to local charities.

