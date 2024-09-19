£90,000 refurbishment of church organ completed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has taken almost twelve months but the £90,000 refurbishment of the organ at St John's Church Rastrick is complete, and a celebration service and organ recital are planned for Sunday 22nd September.

In 2015 the church identified that the organ needed refurbishment, but it wasn’t until 2021 when it became apparent that something needed to be done urgently or else the organ would become unplayable that fundraising was stepped up. By the end of June 2023, £46,200 had been raised through pipe sponsorship, events, legacies and grants. However, over the years the refurbishment cost gradually increased and now the latest quoted cost stood at £85,000. Faced with the real possibility of the organ being lost in July 2023 the church appealed directly to the congregation and a gift day raised £41,732 with great joy and celebration the project was given the green light to go ahead.

AJ Carter Organ Builder and Chris M Holford Pipe Organ Builders of Ossett were appointed contractors for the complete overhaul. This involved the organ being dismantled, cleaned, repaired, and refurbished before being put back together again. Part of the refurbishment was to electrify the ‘action’ – the way the message gets sent from the keys to the bellows and pipes, and a “record and playback” system was also fitted. The final cost of the work was £90,685.

The celebrations on 22nd September which are open and free to all will include a sung eucharist at 11 am followed by lunch and then an organ recital at 2 pm by many of the organists who played at the initial fundraising concert in 2015. People are invited to St John's on Gooder Lane Rastrick (near the station) for all or part of the celebrations.