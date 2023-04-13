Quartet is set to be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre this month

The show will be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre between April 17 and 22.

The stage play, which also became the subject of a film that featured Billy Connolly and Maggie Smith, focuses on four retired opera singers in a care home. Three of them are trying to persuade the legendary Jean Horton to perform at Giuseppe Verdi’s Birthday Gala Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmund Tirbutt, a regular performer at the theatre and a former award-winning stand-up comedian, is playing Wilf – the character portrayed by Connolly in the film version.

Edmund Tirbutt

Most Popular

He said “This is undoubtedly the funniest play I have acted in and the strongest cast I’ve performed with. The other actors have vast experience and extraordinary talent, and I can’t wait to hear the audience erupt with laughter.”

Tickets are available at hblt.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad