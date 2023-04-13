News you can trust since 1853
Quartet is set to be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre this month

Old age can be a sensitive subject, but “Quartet” by Ronald Harwood proves that it can also be a hilarious one.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The show will be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre between April 17 and 22.

The stage play, which also became the subject of a film that featured Billy Connolly and Maggie Smith, focuses on four retired opera singers in a care home. Three of them are trying to persuade the legendary Jean Horton to perform at Giuseppe Verdi’s Birthday Gala Night.

Edmund Tirbutt, a regular performer at the theatre and a former award-winning stand-up comedian, is playing Wilf – the character portrayed by Connolly in the film version.

Edmund Tirbutt
    He said “This is undoubtedly the funniest play I have acted in and the strongest cast I’ve performed with. The other actors have vast experience and extraordinary talent, and I can’t wait to hear the audience erupt with laughter.”

    Tickets are available at hblt.co.uk

