Ramadan 2025: Halifax to host one of the biggest iftar events in the country

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
One of the biggest iftars in the country is taking place in Halifax.

51st Pellon Scouts are organising the huge fast-breaking meal – Iftar Under the Stars - at Halifax Academy, on Gibbet Street.

    Last March’s iftar saw more than 1,000 people gather to enjoy the meal and some fun activities.

    This year’s event takes place on Saturday, March 22 and will start at 2pm, with the iftar at 8.30pm

    The event takes place later this month

    It will include a host of stalls including from Jalebi King, a game zone, arts and crafts, axe throwing, bean bag tossing, a Nerf gun challenge, penalty shoot out, indoor archery, basketball and much more.

    Tickets are £2 each, with all proceeds going to charity. They are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/iftarunderthestars2025

    The scouts group are well known for their charitable work in Halifax and were picked to receive the King's Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK and awarded for life.

