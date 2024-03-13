Ramadan: Share Ramadan meal as Halifax's 51st Pellon Scouts host Iftar Under the Stars

51st Pellon Scouts are again inviting people to join them for Iftar Under the Stars.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
The event on Saturday, March 23 will be held at The Halifax Academy on Gibbet Street and will invite people to share the Ramadan evening meal.

Admission will be from 2pm when there will be stalls, arts and crafts, games, a climbing wall, bouncy castles, a cave bus and more to enjoy before the meal.

For stall and sponsorship bookings contact 51st Pellon Scouts on 07833 445538.

    51st Pellon Scouts are organising the event in Halifax

    There is a £2 entry fee payable on the day with all the proceeds going to charity. Tickets can be booked here at https://tinyurl.com/ycyk778m.

    Last year the scouts group was chosen to receive the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

    The prestigious honour acknowledges the group’s unwavering commitment and dedication to helping others.

    Equivalent to an MBE, a KAVS is the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK and is awarded for life.

