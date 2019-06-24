Range of produce on offer at next Brighouse Artisan Market

This weekend will see Brighouse town centre be filled with independent traders selling a range of produce to the local community.

The artisan market, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, will celebrate independent producers and makers.

The town will once again welcome talented traders from the local area with an array of different farmers, artisans and vendors offering lots of different things.

Among the line-up will be Blueberry Hill Preserves, All Mapped Out and Marsh Top Farm.

Lauren Barber, from Brighouse BID (Business Improvement District) said: “The market focuses on locally grown, locally produced, locally made products, giving our shoppers a taste of what the region has to offer!

"Visitors to the market will be able to see unique hand-made products which will make ideal gifts or special treats for yourself, as well as enjoying delicious locally sourced foods.

"We are looking forward to growing these markets and are excited to build upon the success that the Brighouse Business Initiative have worked so hard on over the past years”

There’ll be stalls across the town centre including Commercial Street, King Street and Park Street.

For more information visit www.brighousemarket.co.uk