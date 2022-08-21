A spokesperson for the society said: “If you love singing, dancing and having fun, then maybe this is an opportunity for you. You will not need to audition, but you will need to come along to St John's Church Hall, St John Street, Rastrick. HD6 1HT at 6pm on Wednesday, 7 September where you will be given further details. Show week commences on Tuesday, 6 December. All you need to bring with you is your enthusiasm and a smile. All ages welcome.”