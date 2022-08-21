Rastrick pantomime society is on the hunt for an enthusiastic chorus
This year St John's Pantomime Society are performing Babes in the Wood and they are on the look out for chorus members.
A spokesperson for the society said: “If you love singing, dancing and having fun, then maybe this is an opportunity for you. You will not need to audition, but you will need to come along to St John's Church Hall, St John Street, Rastrick. HD6 1HT at 6pm on Wednesday, 7 September where you will be given further details. Show week commences on Tuesday, 6 December. All you need to bring with you is your enthusiasm and a smile. All ages welcome.”
For more information and to answer any questions contact Graham Readshaw on 07949 082402.
