Events are taking place across Calderdale to mark Refugee Week.

Sports matches, cooking sessions, film screenings, art workshops and more are being held as people celebrate kindness and inclusion for those forced to flee their homes from June 17 to June 23.

The programme of arts, cultural, sports and educational events will also celebrate the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Calderdale Council is among the those supporting Refugee Week events, with Halifax Central Library and Archives hosting a virtual reality drop-in session on Friday, June 21 from 10am until noon.

The innovative ‘This is Your Country Too’ experience is set in Heathrow Airport in 1968, where participants find themselves in a scenario where they are refused entry to the UK, despite holding a British passport.

The session is based on real-life experiences and deals with themes including identity and overcoming adversity.

Calderdale Libraries hold the Library of Sanctuary Award, which recognises the libraries’ exceptional dedication to providing support and fostering inclusivity for refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

Calderdale Council’s assistant director of customer services, Sarah Richardson, said: “We’re really proud to support Refugee Week in Calderdale, both as a council and alongside our communities and partner organisations.

"We work hard all year round to ensure that our services can support everyone in Calderdale to live a larger life and that we recognise the important contributions of our diverse communities in making our borough such a special place.

Refugee Week events also include Sri Lankan cooking at Elland Community Hub and a writers’ refuge showcase at Temperance cafe in Halifax.