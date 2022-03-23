Return of Hebden Bridge Duck Race is set to be totally quackers

On April 18 the iconic event, organised by Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, will see a crowd of ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

Hebden Bridge Rotary Club member Roger Benn and organiser of the Hebden Bridge Duck Race, proudly announced this week: “The fantastic news is out!

“Our totally quackers ducks are coming down from the hills to race once again on Hebden Water in Hebden Bridge town centre.

Crowds watch Hebden Bridge’s Easter Monday charity Duck Race in pre-pandemic times.

“Although we did an online version in Gnome Valley last year which was really well supported, nothing can beat the excitement of being back in the town centre and it will be great for the crowds to be lining the river banks again, cheering on their ducks.

“Our Business Duck race with bigger red/green and blue ducks bought for £10 each will start at 3pm and our Main Duck race for smaller yellow ducks costing £1 each will start at 3.15pm.

“This year our great prizes include £500 holiday vouchers sponsored by Benchmark Travel, cash prizes totaling £650 and more.”

Roger continued: “With a fairground, street entertainment, food and charity stalls, plus the Sunday Farmers Market, there will be lots of fun things for people to see and do and for everybody to have a wonderful day out!”

The Duck Race is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge with all profits going to charity.

The club is currently only £30,000 away from hitting their half million pound fundraising target.

“Tickets will also be on sale in St George’s Square on the weekends in April leading up to race day and from selected outlets in HX7,” Roger added.

“We appreciate we’re in the middle of difficult times but we really hope people will support this event, help us raise money for charitable purposes and just for an hour or two forget everything else by going Totally Quackers!”