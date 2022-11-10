Ripponden Christmas Market is set to return - here's what visitors can expect

Ripponden Christmas Market

In its usual location in the St Bart’s Church area of the village, the market once again will host 40 stalls selling food, drinks and gifts for all ages.

Throughout the day visitors will be entertained by a variety of performers: the ever-popular Punch and Judy, Friendly Brass Band, local school choirs and for the first time this year, Herr Jen’s Oompah Band. No festive market would be complete without one very special man. Father Christmas himself will be making a special visit straight from the North Pole arriving by tractor after a tour of the area in the hugely popular tractor parade.

St Bart’s Church is holding a craft market and serving hot food and drinks throughout the day and all local businesses will be open and ready to welcome shoppers and foodies with seasonal treats and some special offers for everyone.

The Christmas Market group, Steven and Louise Cahill, Nick and Julie Simpson, Carly Snell, Ray Nicholls and Sam Roberts, have said they would as always like to thank the generous sponsors that help make the market possible:- Ripponden Parish Council, JLA, The Old Bridge Inn, Sailbrand, Angelcare, Ripponden Wine Co, The Hebden Bridge Gin Company, Timeout Children’s Homes, Indii Brew Co and CMBC.

All market updates will be regularly posted on Facebook and at www.ripponden.market