Ripponden set to host a Jubilee Food and Drink Market

Starting at 11am, the market as usual will be down by St Bartholomew’s Church.

Over 30 stalls will be at the market: from wood-fired pizzas, fishy treats, chocolate, cheesecake and artisan breads, to exotic stir fries, cheeses and Indian spicy foods.

Stalls selling popular drinks including wine, cider, craft beer and of course, soft drinks for children will also be at the event along with a selection of craft stalls featuring jewellery, handmade wooden items, books, gifts, luxury body products and trinkets.

Ripponden.

Throughout the day there’ll be a variety of entertainment. Old favourites like Punch & Judy, Friendly Brass Band and Ryburn 2 Step, a facepainter for children and hopefully visits from West Yorkshire Fire Service and Police. A Buskers’ Corner located in The Old Bridge Inn car park will feature a wide range of local talent.

Without this year’s sponsors the event simply would not be able to take place – thankyou to JLA, fab spider, Angelcare UK Ltd, Ripponden Wine Company, Develop, Sailbrand, Timeout Children’s Homes, Valets2Go, and CMBC for their very generous support of the market. Credit also to Sowerby Bridge Rotary will also be providing marshals throughout the day.