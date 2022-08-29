Rita, Sue and Bob Too set to embark on Yorkshire tour this October
Diva Productions, are proud to be presenting this iconic play in a new production across West Yorkshire venues in October and November 2022.
Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks most definitely fly.
Andrea Dunbar’s semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life, under an increasingly repressive Tory government.
Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions said: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters.
"Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”
The show will be coming to the following venues:
Castleford Civic, October 14 to 15
Ossett Town Hall, October 20 to 22
Victoria Theatre Halifax, November 12 to 13