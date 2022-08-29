Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks most definitely fly.