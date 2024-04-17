Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Setting up under North Bridge, next to the currently-closed leisure centre, the fair will be open between 6pm and 9.30pm tomorrow and Friday, between 1pm and 9.30pm on Saturday and between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Admission is free and all rides cost two tokens per person apart from the bungee trampolines and dodgems which are three tokens.

Tokens can be bought for £1.50 each or £10 for 10 tokens.

