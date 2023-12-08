News you can trust since 1853
Rock band Squeeze adds Halifax date to 50th anniversary tour due to phenomenal demand

Rock band Squeeze has added a Halifax date to the 50th anniversary UK tour for 2024.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
With a half-century distinguished by some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop made during the rock & roll era, Squeeze will be performing an impressive list of hits, including ones from their extensive back catalogue along with a few new surprises.

They will be joined by special guest Badly Drawn Boy.

Musicians Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze perform onstage during day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)Musicians Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze perform onstage during day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)
    Squeeze will be at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Sunday, November 17 2024.

    Squeeze are one of rock's vital institutions, a band who carved out a distinctive place in the pop firmament with their vibrantly melodic, perceptive songs.

    Those songs were written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the composers who have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception.

    In the 70s and 80s there were hits such as ‘Up the Junction’, ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Another Nail in My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’.

    For more information visit tix.to/Squeeze2024

