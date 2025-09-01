Roger Davies and His Band to perform special birthday concert at Brighouse Central Methodist Church

A Brighouse musician will perform a special concert at one of his favourite venues in the town to celebrate his birthday.

Roger Davies and His Band will be in concert at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Saturday, September 20.

Roger, who described the church as a “perfect” setting, said: “We like to play there once a year around my birthday. Last year it was one of our best performances so far.

“Recently the band has also performed at The Piece Hall in Halifax as part of the Culturedale events, also on Saltaire Bandstand and at FocusFest 4, which was a fundraising event for the local charity, Focus For Hope.

“We're looking forward to presenting lots of new songs on September 20, along with a selection of old favourites including ‘Brighouse On Saturday Night’, ‘The Ghost Of Lily Fogg’, ‘Percy Shaw’, ‘Time Goes By’, ‘Into The Sun’ and ‘The Beerbelly Blues’.

“The band is now a dynamic five-piece folk/rock group and the songs have never sounded better.”

Doors open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £10 are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/brighousecmc or direct from the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.