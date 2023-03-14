Roger Davies & His Band is hosting a fundraising concert in Brighouse next month
Folk-rock trio, Roger Davies & His Band, are performing a special fundraising concert at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30pm.
Formed in 2016 after Roger accompanied Fairport Convention on a thirty date UK tour, his dynamic band have enjoyed sold out shows, graced the stage of the Great British Folk Festival, performed live sessions for various local BBC radio stations and are currently recording their second album.
The evening will feature brand new songs along with a selection of old favourites including Brighouse On Saturday Night, The Ghost Of Lily Fogg, Into The Sun, Percy Shaw and Time Goes By.
There will also be a fundraising raffle at the show, with prizes kindly donated by The Flower Garden in Brighouse and the Calder Navigation Society.
Free car parking from 6pm is available adjacent to the venue in either the Commercial Street Car Park or the Parsonage Lane Car Park.
Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/brighouseartsfestival or from Harrison Lord Gallery (cash only).