Roller skate at Halifax's Piece Hall this summer

Visitors will be able to get their skates on and take a spin around the roller rink between Tuesday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 16

Two professional skaters will be on hand to get novices moving and help more experienced skaters to improve their skills.

The rink will be open for advanced bookings from 10am to 8pm daily with a roller disco taking place on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piece Hall in Halifax

Tickets are £12 for people aged 14 and over and £9.50 for children aged four to 13.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (July 22). Members of The Piece Hall get pre-sale access from 10am until 8pm on tomorrow (Thursday).

Skates and protective wear will be provided and is compulsory for those 16 and under.