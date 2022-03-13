Romantic comedy influenced by Richard Curtis comes to Halifax's Square Chapel
A show influenced by Richard Curtis romantic comedies such as Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral is coming to Halifax.
Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) will be performed at Square Chapel Theatre on Tuesday (March 15).
The show tells the story of a chance encounter between two soulmates, how they fall in love, how they come to be apart and how they may meet again.
Sam Freeman, the show’s writer and performer said: “The show’s a beautiful mix of storytelling and comedy - it’s warmly influenced by the Richard Curtis romcoms but with a more whimsical, Northern feel.
"It has part of me written into it, places I’ve been and seen. It’s a show written for the lonely hearted and those in love.”
The show tells five stories that start in isolation before gradually coming together as themes, characters, objects and words.
For more information and how to book tickets, visit https://squarechapel.co.uk/