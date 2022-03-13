Romantic comedy influenced by Richard Curtis comes to Halifax's Square Chapel

Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) will be performed at Square Chapel Theatre on Tuesday (March 15).

The show tells the story of a chance encounter between two soulmates, how they fall in love, how they come to be apart and how they may meet again.

Sam Freeman, the show’s writer and performer said: “The show’s a beautiful mix of storytelling and comedy - it’s warmly influenced by the Richard Curtis romcoms but with a more whimsical, Northern feel.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is at Square Chapel on Tuesday

"It has part of me written into it, places I’ve been and seen. It’s a show written for the lonely hearted and those in love.”

The show tells five stories that start in isolation before gradually coming together as themes, characters, objects and words.