Romesh Ranganathan has today (Wednesday) announced he will be performing a warm-up show for his forthcoming nationwide tour at The Victoria Theatre.

The show takes place on Thursday, October 5.

Pre-sale tickets for theatre members will be available from 10am tomorrow (Thursday) and general sale tickets can be booked from 10am on Friday,

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

To book, visit the theatre’s website or call the box office on 01422 351158.

Romesh’s Hustle tour starts in January 2024 and includes date at the O2 Arena in London as well as First Direct Arena in Leeds and the AO Arena in Manchester.

The comic has presented a host of hit TV shows including The Ranganation and The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, a BBC radio show For the Love of Hip Hop, and starred in BBC1 sitcom Avoidance.