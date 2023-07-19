News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Romesh Ranganathan: Top TV comic announces warm-up show for nationwide tour at Halifax's Victoria Theatre - how to get tickets

One of the country’s best-loved comedians is coming to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST

Romesh Ranganathan has today (Wednesday) announced he will be performing a warm-up show for his forthcoming nationwide tour at The Victoria Theatre.

The show takes place on Thursday, October 5.

Pre-sale tickets for theatre members will be available from 10am tomorrow (Thursday) and general sale tickets can be booked from 10am on Friday,

Victoria Theatre, HalifaxVictoria Theatre, Halifax
Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To book, visit the theatre’s website or call the box office on 01422 351158.

    Romesh’s Hustle tour starts in January 2024 and includes date at the O2 Arena in London as well as First Direct Arena in Leeds and the AO Arena in Manchester.

    The comic has presented a host of hit TV shows including The Ranganation and The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, a BBC radio show For the Love of Hip Hop, and starred in BBC1 sitcom Avoidance.

    Earlier this year he and fellow comedian Rob Beckett presented the BAFTA Television Awards.

    Related topics:HalifaxVictoria TheatreBBC