RSPCA's Shibden Dog Day is postponed due to heatwave - event pushed back to October

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch have decided to postpone their Shibden Dog Day event until Sunday, October 8.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
As the heatwave continues and temperatures are expected to reach 27C this Saturday, the branch says that safety comes first and it would be irresponsible to expect people and their dogs to attend in unsafe conditions.The charity are now inviting everyone to join them on their new date of Sunday, October 8 at Halifax’s Shibden Park 12pm to 4pm.

The event will remain the same, with a 12 class fun dog show and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.

The event is free to attend with dog show classes costing just £2 to enter.

The Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work.

