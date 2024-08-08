Save the date: Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival is set to return this October

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2024, 19:00 GMT
Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail is set to return this Autumn.

Hebden Royd Town Council (HRTC) and Hebden Bridge Picture House has announced that the event will return on October 19 and 20.

This year’s theme for the event is Pumpkins at the Pictures.

This year, HRTC have commissioned creative team Sand In Your Eye to add a touch of Hollywood magic to the trail, featuring classic films and beloved movie characters – all reimagined in pumpkin form.

The event will also include kids activities, crafts, music and more.

