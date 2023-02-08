Along with regular favourites like the 1940s Weekend, Artisan Markets and the Christmas Lights Switch-On, there will be an Easter Egg Trail, a Festive Nutcracker Trail and the return of the Dinosaur Trail & Special Weekend.

The events are part of Brighouse BID’s work to develop the town as a vibrant and lively, welcoming and friendly, clean and safe destination with thriving shops, venues and businesses.

The events include:

Dinosaurs in Brighouse last summer

Saturday 11 – Saturday 25 March: Magic Tenner Promotion with special deals at shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses across the town centre.

Saturday 1 – Monday 17 April: Easter Egg Trail with Easter activities for all the family.

Sunday 23 April: Spring Artisan Market with hidden gems and fantastic produce on offer.

May: The Coronation of His Majesty The King with special promotions and shop themes.

Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

Saturday 3 – Sunday 4 June: 1940s Weekend across the town centre with 1940s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, home cooking to 1940s dress and make up.

Saturday 10 – Saturday 24 June: Magic Tenner Promotion with special deals at shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses across the town centre.

Saturday 12 – Saturday 26 August: Roarsome Dinosaur Fortnight with the return of our popular special Dinosaur-themed events and trail for all the family.

Sunday 27 August: Summer Artisan Market with hidden gems and fantastic produce on offer.

Brighouse Christmas Market.

Saturday 7 October – Saturday 21 October: Magic Tenner Promotion with special deals at shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses across the town centre.

Saturday 25 – Sunday 26 November: Christmas Market, Santa & Lights Switch-On with the start of the festive season being celebrated across the town.

December: Nutcracker Trail with a special family fun trail involving shops and venues throughout Brighouse celebrating Christmas.

More details about the events, what is planned and when can be found on the website at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk and by following us on Facebook and Instagram @VisitBrighouse.

Brighouse BID Easter fun.

Applications are also now open via the website for stalls for the Spring Artisan Market and 1940s Weekend. BID members - every business based within the town centre, are able to have one as part of their levy payment and all remaining stalls are then allocated based on submissions received.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager for Brighouse BID, said: “We’re excited to be able to present our events programme for 2023 and hope that people in Brighouse, across Calderdale, around Yorkshire and further afield put these dates in their diary so they can come and support our town.

“Over the past 12 months, more and more people have been discovering what we offer with an increase in footfall, and those who visit staying for longer and putting more money into our town’s economy.

