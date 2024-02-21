News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Isla Flowett and Teddy Howson enjoying tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, HalifaxIsla Flowett and Teddy Howson enjoying tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax
Isla Flowett and Teddy Howson enjoying tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax

School holiday fun in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as vintage tractors and modern farm vehicles motor into Halifax's Piece Hall

Tractor fans young and old were treated to quite the spectacle in Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

For one weekend only, the historic building’s courtyard was filled with giant-wheeled farming vehicles, from timeless classics to modern marvels.

Youngsters could also round off their half-term holidays by enjoying a tractor-themed trail around The Piece Hall.

A venue is hosting a Mother’s Day Makers Market between Friday, March 8 and Sunday, March 10.

Taking place between 10am and 5pm on the Friday and Saturday and 10am until 4pm on the Sunday, it will feature a host of independent craft stalls, artisan makers, and food and drink traders offering a diverse range of treasures, from personalised gifts to ceramics, homeware, jewellery, prints, and sweet treats.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax

1. School holiday fun in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as vintage tractors and modern farm vehicles motor into Halifax's Piece Hall

Tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Oscar Callan at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax

2. School holiday fun in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as vintage tractors and modern farm vehicles motor into Halifax's Piece Hall

Oscar Callan at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Cousins Trevor Cain and Chester Wells at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax

3. School holiday fun in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as vintage tractors and modern farm vehicles motor into Halifax's Piece Hall

Cousins Trevor Cain and Chester Wells at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
George, Lily and Ivy Stott at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax

4. School holiday fun in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as vintage tractors and modern farm vehicles motor into Halifax's Piece Hall

George, Lily and Ivy Stott at tractors and farm vehicles in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireYoungstersBruce Fitzgerald