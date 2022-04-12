Schools and nurseries get creative for Hebden Bridge Duck Race competition

All those in HX7 were asked by the Rotary Club organisers to prepare duck artwork or displays, which could then be exhibited in shop windows in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd and voted on by the public, with cash prizes then given to those schools with winning entries.

On April 18 the iconic event, organised by Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, will see a crowd of ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

Roger Benn, duck race organiser, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the children and their teachers, with 19 entries proudly being displayed in shop windows around HX7.

Pupils got stuck into the creative competition.

“A lot of time and effort has gone in, from children of all ages and we’re glad we’ve got the opportunity not just to display what they’ve done, but also let the public decide on who the winners should be so that we can reward them for their efforts.”

Roger continued: “A full list of the shops where they can be seen and voted on can be found on our website at www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk, where people can also buy tickets for both the main and business races and find out more information about what’s been going on, both before and after Duck Race Day.”

The Duck Race is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge with all profits going to charity.

For more information on the duck race and to buy tickets visit www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk.

