Search begins For Halifax Gala Queen - This year's event will take place on Saturday June 10

Young people who will be aged between 12 and 18 years on Gala Day, which is on Saturday 10 June, who are eager to promote the community and be a goodwill ambassador for the town will be invited to audition for the role.

Entrants will be judged on their personality and enthusiasm, and must live, work, or attend school in the Calderdale area.

Previous holders of the prestigious title have been an integral part of community events, for example switching on Christmas lights, opening new buildings, and being invited as guests of honour to occasions at the theatre.

1st Mount Tabor Brownies at last year's Halifax Gala

Halifax Charity Gala Queen 2022, Haleema Ghani, reflected on her experience, “I was incredibly lucky to be in an environment where you are surrounded by smiles, enthusiasm and support!”

“I never thought I would actually be picked for it; but I am so grateful that I was. It was a day I will never forget.”

But despite previous connections to other competitions, the Gala Queen role is not a beauty pageant. Recent Gala Queens have been engaged with their local communities, the environment and the world around them, and want to make a positive difference in Calderdale.

Any young people interested in becoming The Gala Queen on Saturday 10 June should email [email protected] or call Elaine on 07960 770675 before Friday 5 May.

King Cross Park float at the 2022 Halifax Gala

Elaine Bowers, of Halifax Calder Rotary Club added, “This will be the sixth time we’ve had the honour of arranging the Gala Queen competition, a tradition which we’re proud to be keeping alive in Calderdale.

“It’s now open to any young person, not just ‘girls’, and our selection focuses on what really matters – the personality of the individual, meaning that everyone who applies has a chance, no matter what their background, how pretty they are, who their friends are or whether they’re doing well in school or not.”