Service of commemoration to celebrate the centenary of the Luddenden and Midgley War Memorial

It will be 100 years and one day since the unveiling ceremony.

The community has been invited to go along and 'Salute a soldier', an idea to adopt a soldier for the day.

There will be an information pack for each one of the 45 men named on the memorial and our adoptees will receive one of these so that they can learn more about the soldier's life before the war and about their war service.

Phil Radford, left, from the Luddenden Mayor's Fund, and Tony Hillyard, founder of the Luddenden WW1 Commemoration Project, at Luddenden memorial.

The day will start with a church service at 10am which will include music, hymns and readings from the original unveiling service, followed by the commemoration at the memorial itself.

This will draw to a close the Luddenden Conservation Society's commemoration project, where a service of remembrance was held at the war memorial on the centenary of the death of each of the 45 soldiers named on the memorial.

