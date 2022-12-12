As in past years, the Minster and its hard-working team of staff and supporters, is preparing to safely welcome visitors through its ancient, solid oak doors – and some of them four-legged!

The Minster’s Christmas Eve tradition of the Christingle event has grown in popularity year on year and once again 2022 will be no exception.

Following on from the success of last year, this year the Christingle will be in the form of a ‘walk-through’ event and visitors of all ages will be able to get that real Christmas experience.

Halifax Minster

They will be able to wander through the Minster, illuminated by a forest of sparkling Christmas trees, to see and hear the ancient Christmas Story, brought to life by Minster helpers dressed in costume in a series of tableaux.

And there will be an extra treat in store as the shepherds will have real sheep and there will be real donkeys on the Minster lawns for visitors to meet!

As visitors wait to enter the building, they will be greeted by the Elland Silver Youth Band outside the south porch playing seasonal music, and the event will end with the Minster Choir singing outside the west doors.

Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber said: “There is a lot of preparation in the run up to Christmas but all the hard work and effort definitely pays off when we see the appreciation on people’s faces as they walk through the doors.

“This year will be no exception as we repeat our walk-through Christingle event, which was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors of all ages last year.

“The idea came about to organise the event in this way in order to continue to keep people safe during these still uncertain times. The Minster offers a large, well ventilated space and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to this truly magical event.

“The Minster has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a forest of Christmas trees adorning almost every bit of space and along with the tableaux, this is the perfect setting for people to listen to this age-old Christmas story and see it brought to life.”

The Christingle event runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, Saturday December 24, and is ticketed by donation to the Children's Society. Tickets cost £3, with accompanied children under 16 being admitted free. Tickets are timed throughout the three-hour period to avoid overcrowding.

Hilary Barber, vicar of Halifax

For more information visit: https://halifaxminster.org.uk/events/

In other events, a festival of Nine Lessons and Carols will be taking place on Sunday, 18 December from 8pm to 9.15pm.

This candle-lit service tells the story of Jesus’ birth through readings and carols. Music will be performed by the Minster choirs, organ and brass with traditional carols sung by everyone.

People are advised to arrive early to get a good seat. There is no need to book.

Elland Silver Youth Band, seen here performing at the Hebden Bridge brass band marching contest in St George's Square, will be playing seasonal music at Halifax Minster on Christmas Eve.

The traditional midnight Eucharist service to welcome in Christmas Day will then take place on Christmas Eve from 11.30pm. This is a traditional sung service of Holy Communion for Christmas and perfect for those who want to lie in bed on Christmas morning!

The Minster will be candle-lit for this service which includes Christmas carols sung by the congregation in addition to music sung by the Minster choir.

On Christmas Day, Family Eucharist takes place from 10.30am to noon and this will be a fully choral Eucharist service to celebrate Christmas Day, including congregational carols. All are welcome.