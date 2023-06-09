News you can trust since 1853
Shibden Park: Circus returning to Halifax with jaw-dropping stunts and 'globe of death'

Death-defying stunts and daredevil performances are in store when Circus Extreme returns to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Merging modern styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, the jam-packed show will be wowing crowds at Shibden Park from June 23 to July 2.

Acts include the Guinness World Record-holding high wire act Ayala Troupe and the Danguir Troupe, who will be performing their amazing and jaw-dropping gymnastic stunts.

And a daring motocross stunt riding team will be performing the ‘Globe of Death’ - a death-defying act that puts the performers under a G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot as they loop vertically and horizontally, all while encased in a mesh sphere.

Circus Extreme will be at Shibden Park in HalifaxCircus Extreme will be at Shibden Park in Halifax
    Henry the Prince of Clowns will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show with his japes and pranks.

    For times that performances are taking place, more details and how to book tickets for the Shibden Park performances, visit Circus Extreme’s website.

    Circus Extreme will be at Shibden Park in HalifaxCircus Extreme will be at Shibden Park in Halifax
