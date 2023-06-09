Merging modern styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, the jam-packed show will be wowing crowds at Shibden Park from June 23 to July 2.

Acts include the Guinness World Record-holding high wire act Ayala Troupe and the Danguir Troupe, who will be performing their amazing and jaw-dropping gymnastic stunts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a daring motocross stunt riding team will be performing the ‘Globe of Death’ - a death-defying act that puts the performers under a G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot as they loop vertically and horizontally, all while encased in a mesh sphere.

Circus Extreme will be at Shibden Park in Halifax

Most Popular

Henry the Prince of Clowns will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show with his japes and pranks.

For times that performances are taking place, more details and how to book tickets for the Shibden Park performances, visit Circus Extreme’s website.

Read more about Lloyds Banking Group: Halifax Bank crests and other rare art unearthed from Trinity Road vaults go on sale for charity HERE