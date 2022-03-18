MATES: The Improvised ‘90s Sitcom is a hilarious spoof of TV classics such as Friends, Frasier and Seinfeld. But here’s the twist - it’s all completely improvised.

The show was created by the award-winning comedians behind CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation.

MATES comes to Square Chapel in Halifax as part of its national tour which includes Leicester Comedy Festival, Brighton Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe.

Show that is a homage to ‘90s sitcoms hits Halifax

A Younger Theatre declared: “The three actors have a masterful handle of comedy. The sheer joy that the performers channel into the show is wonderful to behold.”

MATES is live at Halifax Square Chapel on Saturday 15th May at 7:30pm.