Show that is a homage to ‘90s sitcoms hits Halifax
A new comedy show that pays homage to the ‘90s sitcom is coming to Halifax.
MATES: The Improvised ‘90s Sitcom is a hilarious spoof of TV classics such as Friends, Frasier and Seinfeld. But here’s the twist - it’s all completely improvised.
The show was created by the award-winning comedians behind CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation.
MATES comes to Square Chapel in Halifax as part of its national tour which includes Leicester Comedy Festival, Brighton Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe.
A Younger Theatre declared: “The three actors have a masterful handle of comedy. The sheer joy that the performers channel into the show is wonderful to behold.”
MATES is live at Halifax Square Chapel on Saturday 15th May at 7:30pm.
For details visit squarechapel.co.uk