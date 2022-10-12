Sing, craft, dance and laugh at the Victoria Theatre Halifax in the lead up to Christmas

Christmas starts early at the Victoria Theatre with a magical performance of the famous classical ballet The Nutcracker on Monday 31 October. This lavish ballet is performed by the Classical Ballet and Opera House and features a live orchestra of over 30 musicians. If you are more Christmas than Halloween then this eternal Christmas favourite, filled with snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love is just for you!

Halifax Choral Society and the Black Dyke Band are bringing their annual Carols and Brass concert on Sunday 27 November. This heart-warming treat is the best way to kick off the festive season and with the Bradshaw Primary School Choir joining the stage, it is also a wonderful evening for all the family to enjoy together.

Bringing a glow of nostalgia and singalong hits straight from Philadelphia USA, legendary R&B group The Stylistics are performing on Tuesday 29 November, providing the perfect excuse for a good night out!

Halifax’s spellbinding pantomime Sleeping Beauty

Most Popular

Makers, crafters and Dragons Den fans will be in their element on Wednesday 30 November when entrepreneur and Queen of Crafting Sara Davies takes you from gifts to garlands, cards to crackers via a peek into the Den and adds a sprinkling of Strictly sparkle with her Craft Your Christmas show.

Santa Claus is coming to town from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 December but will need help from all the little ones in Santa’s Christmas Rescue, an interactive show for pre-school age children full of songs, laughter, and festive fun.

The songs, laughter and family fun continue through to new year with Halifax’s spellbinding pantomime Sleeping Beauty, which runs from Saturday 10 December to Monday 2 January and sees the return of comic Josh Benson and Dame Adam Stafford, who’s on stage rapport provide the perfect ingredients to a slapstick slap up feast. With the return of a junior ensemble and kids back up on stage, this traditional panto for all the family is a magical treat that will delight audiences young and old.

For more information visit victoriatheatre.co.uk