Sing, Dance, Laugh and Roar your way into 2023 at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

The theatre’s annual pantomime, which this year is Sleeping Beauty, will run until January 2.

January is lit up by the dazzling smile and twinkle toes of Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice, who will take audiences on a journey back to his homeland Italy on Thursday 26 January. Also from Strictly comes Nadiya and Kai, for the first time on stage together, in Once Upon a Time on April 5.

February will kick off when the original and best Bee Gees tribute Jive Talkin strut into town on Saturday 4 February. Carrying on the disco theme, Lost in Music on Friday 10 February is a fantastic way to kick off the weekend with a groove through the dancefloors of the 70s.

One of the most colourful and exotic operas Madama Butterfly will be gracing the stage on Thursday 23 February. Brought to you by the Ukrainian National Opera, this accessible opera, sung in Italian with English surtitles features an impressive cast and a live orchestra of over 30 musicians.

March brings comedy in the form of controversial comedian Frankie Boyle on Monday 6 March and the stage tour of BBC Radio 4’s award winning panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, starring Jack Dee, Rory Bremner, Pippa Evans, Miles Jupp and Marcus Brigstocke, on Wednesday 8 March.

Families will have a roaring good time at Jurassic Earth, a thrilling interactive show that features astounding animatronic and excitingly real dinosaurs, on Sunday 9 April. Also in April for families is the hair-larious Easter pantomime Rapunzel, on Saturday 22 April.

Music fans are spoilt for choice in 2023 with tributes to Johnny Cash, Tina Turner, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beatles, The Electric Light Orchestra and Diana Ross, plus original artists, including Britain’s oldest ‘buoy’ band, Fisherman’s Friends on Sunday 5 February and legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne on Friday 14 April.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158