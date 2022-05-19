Tony Christie is a legendary English singer and international hit maker. He has recorded million selling albums and singles, performed in the world’s best-known arenas and major festivals including Glastonbury and has found fame all around the world in a career that spans five decades.

This exciting new tour sees Tony perform all of his greatest hits including I Did What I Did For Maria, Walk Like A Panther, Las Vegas, Avenues & Alleyways and the Number 1 single (Is This The Way To) Amarillo.

Joined by his superb band, this is an evening not to be missed.

Singer Tony Christie is on the way to Square Chapel for a legendary show

Tony’s career began in the accounts office of a steel company just outside of Conisbrough, Yorkshire, where he grew up. While at the same time he was singing semi-professionally in local working men’s clubs, the turning point in his career came in 1971 with his first UK top 30 hit, Las Vegas. In 2005, with the help of Peter Kay and Comic Relief, Amarillo soared to the top of the UK chart.

Over the course of his 52-year career, Tony has released more than 40 albums, 70 singles and countless live performances.

The Courier and our Calderdale sister titles have teamed up with Square Chapel Arts Centre to run a competition where we are giving away a pair of tickets to the show.