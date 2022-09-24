Songwriter and guitarist Ellie Gowers is set to perform at Wadsworth Community Centre
By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 24th September 2022
The musician from Warwickshire will perform the debut album Dwelling by the Weir, which is set to be released on September 30.
Taken from the old Saxon meaning of Ellie’s hometown, Warwick, Dwelling by the Weir is a collection of songs inspired by the rich history that Warwickshire offers.
For more information on the show on November 12 pay a visit to elliegowersmusic.com/live