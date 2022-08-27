Soul Legends unite to bring one off Giants of Soul tour to The Victoria Theatre Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giants of Soul brings together some of the biggest and best soul singers from the best decades for music, and it is coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Tuesday 13 September at 7.30pm. For the first time ever, seven magnificent soul singers will be together for one very special evening, including:

Tunde Baiyweu; voice of The Lighthouse Family - famed for singles including Ocean Drive, Lifted, High, Lost in Space and Raincloud, selling a combined 15 million albums, Deniece Williams; the four-time Grammy winner behind Free, Let’s Hear it For The Boy, and That’s What Friends Are For, Gwen Dickey; the voice of Rose Royce, with 9 UK top 40 hits, including Love Don’t Live Here Anymore, Wishing on a Star, and Grammy-winning Car Wash, Soul legend

Alexander O’Neal; who has amassed 14 UK top 40 hits, including Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, and Saturday Love, Jaki Graham; who’s 6 UK top 40 hits include Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, Round and Around, Set Me Free, and Janet Kay; the star behind smash hit Silly Games. Also performing is new breakout star Candace Woodson, who last year topped the UK Soul Chart.

Giants of Soul tour to The Victoria Theatre Halifax

Backing The Giants of Soul is an all-star ten-piece band made up of some of the finest musicians from the UK and USA, and multi-award-winning Angie Greaves (Smooth Radio) will host the evening.