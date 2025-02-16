Dewsbury-based arts organisation, Manasamitra, will open its new exhibition, “Waterfall of Kites”, at Halifax Minster next week as part of the CultureDale celebrations to mark Calderdale’s 50th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the traditional spring celebrations of kite festivals taking place across South Asia, “Waterfall of Kites” is a bespoke art installation celebrating the history, textile tradition and cultural memories of those based in the region.

The whole kite installation has been designed and conceptualised by Supriya Nagarajan, CEO and founder of Manasamitra, who often works on projects that blend audio and visual sensations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the project began in July last year, with the aim of engaging Calderdale communities in the creation of the art installation.

Dedicated artists delivered kite-making sessions to a diverse range of groups in Calderdale and neighbouring Kirklees, with these kites now forming part of the exhibition

Dedicated artists delivered kite-making sessions to a diverse range of groups in Calderdale and neighbouring Kirklees, with these kites now forming part of the exhibition.

Supriya said: “It’s been brilliant to see how engaged the Calderdale community has become with the ‘Waterfall of Kites’ project. From the kite-making sessions to our work with local choirs, it’s been a real group effort to bring this exhibition together.

“At the start of the project, I set out to recreate the vibrant togetherness you find at kite festivals across South Asia, and I feel we’ve achieved that and more, developing the artistic skills of ordinary people in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ongoing Year of Culture celebrations in Calderdale are really bringing the community together as one, and it’s been inspiring to have such a good response to our part of these celebrations.”

The exhibition is inspired by the traditional spring celebrations of kite festivals taking place across South Asia

Alongside the community-made kites, Manasamitra commissioned a sculptural kite work from Sue Walpole, who is known for her work with imaginative sculptural pieces.

Sue’s commissioned piece will represent a visual source of the “waterfall”, from which other kites will flow. Community kites will adorn the Minster’s central aisle and other spaces.

Manasamitra sound artist, Duncan Chapman, has worked with local choirs, including Calder Valley Voices, Far Cry Acapella Group, Cube Choir and Dementia Friendly Choir Group, to create a bespoke music and sound backdrop, which includes the sounds of water in its many forms.

The installation will be open to the public from Thursday, February 20, from 12pm until 4pm each day until Sunday, March 23.