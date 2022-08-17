Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water to host Splash Festival with events planned for the weekend

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised by Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water in conjunction with Sowerby Bridge High Street Heritage Action Zone.

On Saturday (August 20) between 6pm and 9pm there will be the Venice Carnivale.

Taking place on the stretch of canal behind The Moorings, there will be dancing, lanterns, inflatables, boats and masks.

Sowerby Bridge Splash Festival

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will involve local groups and volunteers, including Northwest Tribal Belly Dancers and Magpie movers, as well as a decorated barge on the canal, as part of the performance.

Sunday (August 21) will see visitors able to visit Cawsey Beach from 12pm to 5pm at the Old Cawsey car park, near Stanley Street.

There will be beach entertainment, puppet show, Battle of Sowerby Bridge theatre, live music, stalls and more.

Throughout the week there has been free family craft workshops on the old market from 10am to 4pm, which will continue until Friday (August 19).