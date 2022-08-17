News you can trust since 1853
Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water to host Splash Festival with events planned for the weekend

This weekend will see Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water host a Splash Festival.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:00 pm

The event has been organised by Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water in conjunction with Sowerby Bridge High Street Heritage Action Zone.

On Saturday (August 20) between 6pm and 9pm there will be the Venice Carnivale.

Taking place on the stretch of canal behind The Moorings, there will be dancing, lanterns, inflatables, boats and masks.

    The event will involve local groups and volunteers, including Northwest Tribal Belly Dancers and Magpie movers, as well as a decorated barge on the canal, as part of the performance.

    Sunday (August 21) will see visitors able to visit Cawsey Beach from 12pm to 5pm at the Old Cawsey car park, near Stanley Street.

    There will be beach entertainment, puppet show, Battle of Sowerby Bridge theatre, live music, stalls and more.

    Throughout the week there has been free family craft workshops on the old market from 10am to 4pm, which will continue until Friday (August 19).

    For more information visit www.facebook.com/events

