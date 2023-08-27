Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing is back for 2023 next weekend, taking place on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday September 3.

The popular tradition usually attracts huge crowds as the rush cart makes it way through Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages over the two days.

The cart – with the “rush maiden” perched on top – is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers who make stops at local churches and pubs.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival is back for 2023

They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

The festival was originally revived for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and this year it will mark the coronation of King Charles.

Organisers have raised over £20,000 for good causes, and the weekend contributes significantly to the local economy.

The custom dates back many centuries to when church floors consisted of little more than stones or bare earth, and rushes were used as a covering.

Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches. In some areas, this annual activity developed into a celebration involving revelry, music and dancing.

This year’s route will go from Warley through Sowerby Bridge on the Saturday, and on the Sunday from Sowerby – beginning with a church service – to Cottonstones and on to Triangle and Ripponden.