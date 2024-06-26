Armed Forces Day

A special event highlighting the work of the Armed Forces, its importance to Calderdale’s heritage and the support available to past and present members will take place on Saturday, June 29.

Families can take part in Armed Forces Day at a free fun day on Southgate in Halifax town centre.

From 9am to 5pm, there will be stalls, military vehicles, equipment, a medical tent, a full field kitchen and much more. Visitors will be able to meet representatives from the Armed Forces, learn about military life past and present, and show their support for currently serving personnel, service families, veterans, reservists and cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A singer will provide music from the 1940s at Halifax Borough Market, in the Albany Arcade events space, as part of the fun day.

The Council will raise the Armed Forces Day flag at Halifax Town Hall on Friday 28 June. The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, is attending the flag raising ceremony from 10am at Broad Street Plaza, Halifax. Everyone is invited, and tea and coffee will be available in the Mayor’s Parlour at Halifax Town Hall after the ceremony.

Calderdale Council is committed to supporting the men and women of the Armed Forces, and their families, all year round through its Community Covenant. Details of the help available, including financial support, skills and employment support and free use of Council leisure centres, can be found at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/communities/armed-forces

One of the Council’s key cultural venues, Bankfield Museum in Halifax, is home to the Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Museum, covering the history of the Regiment from its formation in 1702 up to its amalgamation into the Yorkshire Regiment in 2006. It is still active as part of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can discover stories and personal accounts “Through Soldiers’ Eyes” in the gallery, alongside significant items such as the Duke of Wellington’s boots. There is also a new display of the Regimental medal collection and a section on the Crimean War.

The museum is free to visit and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm.

Another of Calderdale’s key cultural venues, Halifax Central Library, is marking Armed Forces Day with a special display of military-related books.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, said: “Halifax has been home to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment for over 200 years, and so its legacy is embedded in our local history and culture. This brings a real sense of civic pride, which is symbolised in the local Regimental Museum and the striking Regimental Memorial at The Woolshops in Halifax town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as this proud heritage, Calderdale’s respect and support for the Armed Forces remains just as strong today. We are marking this through various celebrations this Armed Forces Day, and hope lots of people get involved.”

Sarah Richardson, the Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, added: “This year’s Armed Forces Day is during Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024. Not only are the borough’s Armed Forces links key to our unique culture, but culture can, in turn, play its part in raising awareness.