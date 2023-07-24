Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax off kids’ cinema tickets for £2 this summer

Families can enjoy the latest in popular kids’ films, including:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Little Mermaid

Elemental

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Square Chapel has also teamed up with Discover Halifax’s Summer Passport scheme for kids. Grab a passport from Square Chapel or Discover Halifax Hub in the Woolshops, and collect stickers for summer activities.

Going to Square Chapel will earn a ‘I’ve seen a show’ sticker.

Alongside these family-favourites, there will be the usual film programme, including the best of summer blockbusters like Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning.

Square Chapel’s resident film buff, Jamie Eagleton said: “We know that filling the summer holidays with activities can be challenging, especially at the moment. So, we wanted to do something that kids would love and that wouldn’t break the bank. I’m looking forward to seeing Square Chapel filled with families this summer!”