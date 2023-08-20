Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax to host a monthly Saturday night spoken-word showcase

Booked and hosted by Bradford-based poetry legend Nick Toczek, Crunch Poetry Punch platforms the most exciting and entertaining performance-poets working in Britain today.

Each gig features three poets. First up, on Saturday, September 8, is an evening headlined by Janine Booth a seasoned performer and activist.

Supporting her is Laura Taylor, who is politically astute, socially conscious and utterly uncompromising. Opening for these two is the newcomer, Keiron Lee Higgins.

The second gig, on Saturday, October 21, features John Cooper Clarke’s long-term side-kick, Mike Garry, supported by Leeds newcomer, Gracie Spandler, and Huddersfield rapper and rhymester, Donavan Christopher, aka Dee Bo General.

The third, on Saturday, November 18, headlines the breathtakingly brilliant Toria Garbutt, plus two giants of Yorkshire performance poetry, Carla Mellor and Jack Collins.

Doors open at 7.30pm and shows start at 8pm.

Alongside Nick’s Crunch Poetry Punch events, Square Chapel will also be welcoming two other talented poets this autumn.

Henry Normal on October 20 is often spoken about as ‘the funniest guy you’ve never heard of’. Henry spent the best of 30 years as the man who helped bring some of the most-loved comedy and characters to life, as producer, writer and script editor for the likes of The Royale Family, Mrs Merton, Red Dwarf, Alan Partridge and Gavin and Stacy.

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee on November 9 brings an hour of poetry and stand-up comedy that touches on privilege, familial love, and destiny, all while keeping the laughs coming.