The 250th birthday party, which will also mark 30 years since it received Arts Centre status and one year since officially re-opening to the public, will be a chance for people to reminisce but to also look towards the future.

Square Chapel has recently secured funding from Arts Council England’s 2023-26 Investment Round and joins the National Portfolio of Organisations from April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, on Saturday, December 3, begins in the Atrium Bar from 12pm and will continue throughout the day, featuring various local performances, culminating in live DJ sets from 8pm. Tickets are free but people are encouraged to book in advance.

Square Chapel, Halifax

Most Popular

Local historian David Glover is set to return with a commemorative presentation in Red Brick Theatre at 2.15pm. The lecture will take a historical dive into Square Chapel’s past and present, from the era of Titus Knight (1719-1793) all the way to the 21st century expansion.

The evening’s event will be a toast to the arts, with a celebration concert taking place in Red Brick Theatre. A total of nine local acts will entertain the audience throughout the evening, with a mixture of musical styles, genres and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy-Rose Atkinson, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Halifax, will take to the stage as performer and compère for the evening.

She will be joined by deaf musician Sean Chandler, a professional trumpet player with whom she works alongside at Music and The Deaf - providing opportunities for deaf children to gain experience in making music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Atrium bar at Square Chapel, Halifax

She said: “It's so important to have a platform for musicians from all walks of life with varying degrees of disability and Square Chapel are providing that platform, promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the arts and that is invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing will be young musician Lucy Illingworth, who lost her sight as a baby.

With regular lessons from the age of three, sponsored by Amber Trust and her schools, Highbury and Ravenscliffe, Lucy has accumulated a vast repertoire of classical, jazz and pop music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 7pm.

Amy-Rose Atkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://squarechapel.co.uk/