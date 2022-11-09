News you can trust since 1853
St John's Pantomime Society ready for this year's show - how to get tickets for Babes in the Wood

After a successful return to pantomime last year following a break due to Covid, St John's Pantomime Society are staging Babes in the Wood this year.

By Abigail Kellett
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

Organisers say rehearsals are going really well with a delightful chorus, talented cast, accomplished Musical Director and Choreographers, a hard working production team and some fantastic back stage and front of house volunteers.

The show will play at St John's Community Hall, Rastrick from Tuesday, December 6 to Saturday, December 10.

For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-johns-pantomime-society or call the booking hotline, 07596 068413.

The cast, chorus and crew of Rastrick’s St John the Divine Pantomime Society rehearsing for last year's pantomime.

