Stage is set for donkeys' debut at Brighouse nativity

Two cast members with a difference will be taking to the stage this week when Brighouse Central Methodist Church hosts its traditional nativity service.

For making their debut will be two real-life donkeys, who will join with the many children all dressed up and ready to sing songs to get the community into the festive spirit.

The nativity service starts at 10.30am on Sunday, December 22 and the church invite everyone to join them. The service will be followed by festive refreshments for all and donkey rides for the children.

Brighouse Central Methodist Church is at the heart of the community and regularly opens it doors to invite the whole community in.

It welcomed over 1,000 visitors in just one weekend in November when the church was turned into a circus for the Christmas community weekend, offering lots of free activities for families to enjoy.

On the back of activities like this, the church has seen a growing number of children and teenagers attending their junior church on a Sunday and throughout the week, with activities ranging from a teenage band group to flower arranging.

