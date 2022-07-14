Star Wars characters including Chewbacca and Darth Vader returning to Halifax this weekend

Star Wars fans are in for a treat in Halifax this weekend.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:45 pm

Comic book store Pages N'Pixels, in The Piece Hall, is bringing characters from the iconic movie series to The Piece Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to have their photos taken with the Sentinel Squad UK team, including Stormtroopers, Chewbacca and Darth Vader.

The characters will be collecting donations for children's cancer charity Candlelighters.

People will be able to have their pictures taken with the characters

Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels, said he hopes events like this will encourage more people to visit The Piece Hall and see the amazing businesses there.

For more information, visit Pages N'Pixels Facebook page.

