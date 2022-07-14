Star Wars characters including Chewbacca and Darth Vader returning to Halifax this weekend

Comic book store Pages N'Pixels, in The Piece Hall, is bringing characters from the iconic movie series to The Piece Hall on Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors will be able to have their photos taken with the Sentinel Squad UK team, including Stormtroopers, Chewbacca and Darth Vader.
The characters will be collecting donations for children's cancer charity Candlelighters.
Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels, said he hopes events like this will encourage more people to visit The Piece Hall and see the amazing businesses there.
